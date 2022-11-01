AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its stake in AMETEK by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 108,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

AMETEK Stock Up 4.0 %

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,828,694.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $5.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,219. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.17 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Articles

