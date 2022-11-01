AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Up 5.4% in October

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the September 30th total of 4,420,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 605,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,213.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMN Healthcare Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 12,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on AMN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

NYSE:AMN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $126.84. 9,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 49.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

