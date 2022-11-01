Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.
