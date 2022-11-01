Amp Price Hits $0.0049 on Top Exchanges (AMP)

Amp (AMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. During the last week, Amp has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Amp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amp has a market cap of $176.69 million and $5.25 million worth of Amp was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003156 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000363 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.18 or 0.31505420 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012305 BTC.
Amp Profile
Amp was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Amp’s total supply is 99,213,408,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,271,610,691 tokens. The official message board for Amp is medium.com/amptoken. Amp’s official Twitter account is @amptoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Amp is https://reddit.com/r/amptoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amp is amptoken.org.
Amp Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amp using one of the exchanges listed above.
