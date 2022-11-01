Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Gentex in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.48. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gentex’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.
Gentex Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.75. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $37.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Gentex
In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.82%.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
