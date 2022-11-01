Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 1st (AEM, AMC, ATA, BCOR, BOS, CAE, CIA, CJT, CLZNY, CPX)

Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, November 1st:

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$79.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) was given a C$6.50 target price by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA)

was given a C$55.00 price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) had its price target boosted by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$22.00 to C$18.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$14.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$38.00 to C$33.00.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$7.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$195.00 to C$200.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$274.00 to C$272.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 23 to CHF 22.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$48.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$55.00 to C$52.00.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$56.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) had its price target boosted by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$48.00 to C$49.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$4.75.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$5.50 to C$5.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$6.50 to C$6.00.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.75 to C$4.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$5.50 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$12.00 to C$10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.50 to C$20.00.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €23.00 ($23.47) to €17.10 ($17.45).

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$26.50 to C$27.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$75.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from CHF 2,550 to CHF 2,395.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €85.00 ($86.73) to €68.00 ($69.39).

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$138.00 to C$120.00.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$115.00 to C$140.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Parkit Enterprise (CVE:PKT) was given a C$1.10 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

SIG Group (OTCMKTS:SCBGF) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from CHF 27.10 to CHF 27.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

