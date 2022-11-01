Analysts Set Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Target Price at $68.71

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Envestnet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Envestnet from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $49.31 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $85.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.77 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Envestnet’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 40,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Envestnet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

