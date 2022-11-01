Analysts Set EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target at $81.25

EQB Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.08.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQGPF. Raymond James decreased their target price on EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on EQB in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on EQB from C$73.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

EQB Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.81. EQB has a fifty-two week low of $33.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

