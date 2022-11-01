Analysts Set Expectations for Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a report issued on Monday, October 31st. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Yamana Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on YRI. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Eight Capital decreased their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$63.98.

Yamana Gold Price Performance

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at C$5.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.33. Yamana Gold has a one year low of C$4.78 and a one year high of C$8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.40.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$551.16 million during the quarter.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.