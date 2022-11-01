Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hydro One (H)

Hydro One (TSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/26/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$34.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$31.00.

10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00.

10/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

10/18/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00.

9/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.

Hydro One stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,326. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$29.92 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.66.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.44%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

