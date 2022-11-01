Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Hydro One (H)

Hydro One (TSE: H) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 10/26/2022 – Hydro One had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$34.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CSFB from C$36.00 to C$34.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$36.00 to C$31.00.
- 10/25/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to C$34.00.
- 10/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.
- 10/18/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$37.00 to C$35.00.
- 9/20/2022 – Hydro One had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$38.00 to C$37.00.
Hydro One Stock Down 0.5 %
Hydro One stock traded down C$0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$34.00. The stock had a trading volume of 254,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,326. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.22, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Hydro One Limited has a one year low of C$29.92 and a one year high of C$36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.66.
Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Hydro One Limited will post 1.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
