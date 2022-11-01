Analyzing Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) & Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF)

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) and Sundance Energy Australia (OTCMKTS:SDCJF – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum 27.23% 65.73% 11.63% Sundance Energy Australia 24.02% 13.45% 6.16%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundance Energy Australia has a beta of 3.96, suggesting that its stock price is 296% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $1.39 billion 0.82 $145.01 million $31.63 2.08 Sundance Energy Australia $164.93 million 0.06 -$28.14 million N/A N/A

Laredo Petroleum has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy Australia.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Laredo Petroleum and Sundance Energy Australia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 1 2 0 2.25 Sundance Energy Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $100.50, indicating a potential upside of 52.53%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Sundance Energy Australia.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Sundance Energy Australia on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Laredo Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Sundance Energy Australia

(Get Rating)

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.