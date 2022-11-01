Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $82,804.00

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $45.80 million and $82,804.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,561.70 or 0.07644555 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s genesis date was December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. The official message board for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is medium.com/ankr-network.

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

