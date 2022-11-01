Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 16903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$26.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 14.66.

About Antibe Therapeutics

Antibe Therapeutics ( TSE:ATE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.11) by C$0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Antibe Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.

