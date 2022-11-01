Antibe Therapeutics (TSE:ATE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.51

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:ATE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 16903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Antibe Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Antibe Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.63. The stock has a market cap of C$26.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 13.29 and a current ratio of 14.66.
About Antibe Therapeutics
Antibe Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapeutics and medical devices in the areas of pain, inflammation and regenerative medicine in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company's drugs are designed to prevent the gastrointestinal damage and bleeding caused by non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
Read More
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Antibe Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antibe Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.