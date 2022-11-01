Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in AON were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of AON by 60.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of AON by 88.0% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AON by 6.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 99,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James downgraded shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.20.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $281.49 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.93. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $59.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

