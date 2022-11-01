APA (APA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect APA to post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. On average, analysts expect APA to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $45.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. APA has a 1 year low of $22.94 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.78.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.25%.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on APA shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on APA from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Institutional Trading of APA

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in APA by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in APA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

