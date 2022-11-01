Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,857 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 158,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 141,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.42. 226,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

