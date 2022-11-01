Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Raised by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,503 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after purchasing an additional 192,537 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,427 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,066,179 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $931,322,000 after acquiring an additional 76,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.54. 192,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,265,412. The stock has a market cap of $77.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.73.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

