ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter.

Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,427,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,057,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 415,219 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in ARC Document Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 182.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 136,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,217 shares during the period. 48.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.

