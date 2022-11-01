ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter.
ARC Document Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of ARC stock opened at $2.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $104.06 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. ARC Document Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have weighed in on ARC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ARC Document Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.
About ARC Document Solutions
ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a digital printing company, provides digital printing and document-related services in the United States. It provides managed print services, that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and cloud-based document management software and other digital hosting services.
