Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 20.3 %
RKDA opened at $0.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.90. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Arcadia Biosciences
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
