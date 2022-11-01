Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 10,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.3 days.

Arcimoto Stock Performance

FUV traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 1,009,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,646. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.56. Arcimoto has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 115.26% and a negative net margin of 1,350.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arcimoto will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcimoto

FUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Arcimoto to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Dawson James cut Arcimoto from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Arcimoto in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

About Arcimoto

(Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.