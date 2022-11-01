Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) Short Interest Up 9.6% in October

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, an increase of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

Shares of ARCE remained flat at $11.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,108. Arco Platform has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $23.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $84.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Arco Platform will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Arco Platform by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Arco Platform during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. now owns 695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,681,000 after purchasing an additional 349,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCE. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arco Platform from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Arco Platform from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

