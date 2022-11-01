Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,696. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.
Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.