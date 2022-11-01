Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARQT traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.30. 3,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,696. The company has a quick ratio of 10.75, a current ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $121,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,208 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,940.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $311,560. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,396,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,758,000 after buying an additional 206,925 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $3,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 103,477 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 495,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the second quarter worth about $1,417,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARQT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Articles

