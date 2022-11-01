Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $81.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ARES. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.22.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.4 %

ARES stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $90.08. The stock has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 47,871,580 shares in the company, valued at $64,626,633. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $8,714,954.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after buying an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the second quarter valued at about $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Further Reading

