Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Barclays

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ares Management from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Management from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Ares Management stock opened at $75.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $90.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,271,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,580,212. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aghili Naseem Sagati sold 7,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $544,898.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 218,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,959,240.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares worth $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $223,210,000 after purchasing an additional 846,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,541,000 after purchasing an additional 633,684 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,118,000 after purchasing an additional 592,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

