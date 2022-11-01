Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Raised to $93.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARES. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ares Management from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of ARES opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.43. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $90.08.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 192,782 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $14,094,292.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 377,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,720,045.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 323,199 shares valued at $23,354,145. 47.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,384 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 26,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

