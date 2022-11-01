argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.57.
argenx Stock Performance
argenx stock opened at $387.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.28. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About argenx
argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on argenx (ARGX)
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.