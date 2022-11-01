argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT Raised to $440.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $425.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ARGX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $427.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of argenx from €400.00 ($408.16) to €425.00 ($433.67) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $426.57.

argenx stock opened at $387.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.28. argenx has a 52 week low of $249.50 and a 52 week high of $403.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,545,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,456,000 after purchasing an additional 527,812 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,680,000 after purchasing an additional 294,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,237,000 after purchasing an additional 182,835 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 334,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,366,000 after purchasing an additional 128,759 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in shares of argenx by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 587,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,245,000 after purchasing an additional 87,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

