Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC) PT Set at C$6.50 by BMO Capital Markets

Arizona Metals (CVE:AMC – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$6.50 target price by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Arizona Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank set a C$7.50 price objective on shares of Arizona Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Arizona Metals in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMC stock traded up C$0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,441. The company has a market cap of C$446.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49. Arizona Metals has a one year low of C$3.42 and a one year high of C$6.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.63.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals ( CVE:AMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arizona Metals will post -0.2282707 EPS for the current year.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

