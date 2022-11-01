Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $66,255.00 in Stock

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of AJG stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.42. 1,074,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,202. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $39.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $179.43 and a 200 day moving average of $172.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.91.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

