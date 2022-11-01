Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $205.91.

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Argus initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total value of $616,247.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,229.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total value of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $5,901,941 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth $193,000. National Pension Service raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 14.4% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 309,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,013,000 after acquiring an additional 39,022 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.3% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJG opened at $187.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $191.99.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

