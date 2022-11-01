ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Shares Purchased by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned 0.40% of ASA Gold and Precious Metals worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 606,298 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 51,214 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $947,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.6% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 375,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 19,853 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 59.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Stock Performance

ASA stock opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.66. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $23.79.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Profile

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.