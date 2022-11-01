ASD (ASD) Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000513 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a market cap of $69.39 million and $1.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ASD has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10540174 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,942,503.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

