ASD Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.82 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $69.38 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded up 6.1% against the dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20,534.66 or 1.00007016 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00008144 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006768 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019431 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00042806 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 81.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00044522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00022648 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004793 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @ascendex_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.10540174 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,942,503.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

