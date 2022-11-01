ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Stock Holdings Cut by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156,800 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.81% of ASGN worth $37,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 18.1% in the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on ASGN from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

ASGN stock opened at $84.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. ASGN Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. ASGN had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

