ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Price Target Lowered to €369.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from €414.00 ($422.45) to €369.00 ($376.53) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ASM International from €325.00 ($331.63) to €300.00 ($306.12) in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ASM International from €400.00 ($408.16) to €370.00 ($377.55) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of ASM International from €340.00 ($346.94) to €320.00 ($326.53) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ASM International in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $358.67.

Get ASM International alerts:

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $223.31 on Friday. ASM International has a 52-week low of $201.38 and a 52-week high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $254.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.85.

ASM International Company Profile

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.