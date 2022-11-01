Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the September 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 403,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.70. The company had a trading volume of 713,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Assurant has a one year low of $130.01 and a one year high of $194.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.52.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.26%.

Institutional Trading of Assurant

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant by 83.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

