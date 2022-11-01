Athenex (ATNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Athenex to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

Athenex Price Performance

Shares of ATNX opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.47. Athenex has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $2.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Athenex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 114,903 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 109,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 58,793 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 585,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 523,228 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Athenex by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,578,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,225 shares during the period. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral paclitaxel and encequidar, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in cutaneous angiosarcoma, advanced gastric cancer, and advanced solid malignancies.

See Also

