AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($1.10)-($1.12) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($1.10). The company issued revenue guidance of $328-$333 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $328.61 million. AtriCure also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$1.12–$1.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AtriCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AtriCure presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.29.

NASDAQ:ATRC traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.94. 1,098,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.24. AtriCure has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.04.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $84.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Vinayak Doraiswamy sold 4,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $229,168.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $892,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AtriCure by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 23.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 88.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 5,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 10.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

