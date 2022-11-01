Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Raised to $251.00 at Robert W. Baird

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird to $251.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $243.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,548. The stock has a market cap of $101.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $192.26 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average is $227.87.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 41.9% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

