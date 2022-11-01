Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 80,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 1.36% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $23,734,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,328,000. Northland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,932,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.82. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,763. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.91. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

