Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $16.85 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 335.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 637,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 491,031 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.74% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $16,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFAU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,796,000. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 73,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 61,113 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,423,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,494,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFAU stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.24. 3,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,963. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $24.62 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.91 and its 200 day moving average is $27.76.

