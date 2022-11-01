Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $2.49 Million Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 339.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,474 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $1,648,000. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 2,498,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,215,000 after buying an additional 293,599 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 39.3% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 161,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 45,694 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $11,062,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,374,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.37. 7,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,691,178. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.53. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $29.33.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.