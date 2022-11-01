Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $6.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF makes up 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 62.4% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

