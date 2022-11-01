Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 974.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,172 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 119,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 29.7% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 15,871.9% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 134,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 133,483 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 275,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,723,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares during the period.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AMLP traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $42.16. 93,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.28. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

