Aveo Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) by 309.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 245,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,221 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for 0.9% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,442 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,364,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,428 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter worth $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,483,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $15,172,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 7,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,605. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.62. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $21.09 and a 52-week high of $26.89.

