Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:UST – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 14.70% of ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG increased its stake in ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury by 134.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA UST traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,017. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42. ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $69.94.

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury Profile

ProShares Ultra 7-10 Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of between 7 and 10 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

