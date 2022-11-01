Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 174,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Western Asset Total Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth $201,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1,782.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western Asset Total Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth $855,000.

WBND traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.08. 29,635 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,019. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.94. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%.

