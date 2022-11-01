AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 968,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,293. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

