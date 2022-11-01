AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the September 30th total of 1,060,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 968,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVEO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,660,293. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.12.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 87.81% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 148.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 705,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 119,986 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVEO shares. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading cut AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

