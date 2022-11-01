AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 639,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $4.37.
AvePoint Trading Down 5.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $756.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.
AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
AvePoint Company Profile
AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AvePoint (AVPT)
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.