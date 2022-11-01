AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 22,495 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 639,538 shares.The stock last traded at $3.98 and had previously closed at $4.37.

AvePoint Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $756.83 million, a P/E ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $4.74.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. AvePoint had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.09) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AvePoint Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 153,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

