Aviat Networks (AVNW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Aviat Networks to post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $77.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Aviat Networks stock opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. Aviat Networks has a one year low of $23.88 and a one year high of $35.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40. The stock has a market cap of $365.79 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $50,204.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,040,166.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVNW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 396,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 352,665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,949,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 527.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 213,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 179,410 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVNW shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Aviat Networks from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aviat Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers and switches; microwave trunking; element management products; and software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.