Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 5,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 596,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,716.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $134,124.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,755 shares of company stock worth $248,865 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Avid Bioservices

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 38,786 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 407,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 117,458 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 886,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 131,216 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 630,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after buying an additional 46,808 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Trading Down 7.0 %

CDMO traded down $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 914,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,635. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $979.13 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.97. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $34.51.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 97.93% and a return on equity of 10.03%. On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading

